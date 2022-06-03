Queen rests at Windsor as she watches Jubilee service on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Queen rests at Windsor as she watches Jubilee service on TV

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 5.16pm Updated: June 3 2022, 6.04pm
The Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen will have been taking it easy as she stepped out of the limelight on the second day of the Jubilee celebrations.

She watched on television from Windsor as nearly 50 members of her wider family gathered in her honour at a special service of thanksgiving in the grand surrounds of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Joined by perhaps a Lady in Waiting or maybe her senior dresser and confidante Angela Kelly, the monarch will have also had the company of her three dogs, her elderly dorgi Candy, and two corgi puppies – Muick and Sandy.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen in her private apartments (Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA)

The Archbishop of York’s sermon is likely to have prompted a chuckle, when the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared her love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.

The Queen was “still in the saddle”, he said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”.

The monarch will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday, but will be glued to her TV screen and avidly studying the form.

2018 Investec Derby Festival – Derby Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
The Queen with racing manager John Warren at the Epsom Derby in 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Discussions will have been had with her trusted racing manager John Warren on Friday after her only runner Just Fine was removed from the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap at the 48-hour declaration stage.

There will have been no visits to the castle from her second son the Duke of York, who tested positive with Covid and also skipped the service.

Royal doctors will be keeping a close eye on the 96-year-old head of state who suffered discomfort due to her mobility problems after a busy day of brief balcony appearances and a late night beacon lighting on Thursday.

Windsor is the Queen’s favourite home when she is not away during the summer and at Christmas, and amid the pandemic, it has served as her full time base.

