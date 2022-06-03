Operation Market Garden veteran marks 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Operation Market Garden veteran marks 100th birthday

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 6.50pm
WWII veteran Alec Hall (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Second World War medic who helped save lives during Operation Market Garden has described reaching his 100th birthday as a “wonderful occasion” but said there are not many of his division left.

Alec Hall, of Southend in Essex, was 18 when he was called up to serve as an Army nurse.

When he was 22 he was among about 35,000 British, American and Polish troops who were dropped behind enemy lines at Arnhem, in the Netherlands, to try to open up a route into Germany.

The aim of the operation, in 1944, was to secure eight bridges.

WWII veteran Alec Hall celebrates 100th birthday
But what was then the largest airborne operation in history ended in failure, with soldiers trapped in house-to-house fighting.

Mr Hall’s medical knowledge was immediately put to the test when he landed, administering a tourniquet and donating three pints of his own blood to save a fellow soldier who landed with him and injured his leg.

Mr Hall then ran a field hospital in the town of Oosterbeek, near the city of Arnhem, going out under gunfire to collect those who needed his help.

He recalled treating wounded soldiers in hotel buildings in the town.

“I think I was a very good nurse and saved an awful lot of lives,” said Mr Hall.

He said that he has returned to the Netherlands “about five times” with the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, most recently in May this year.

This was to take part in the liberation parade in the city of Wageningen, where Dutch people thank those who fought for their freedom.

“Every time I’m overwhelmed by the people of Arnhem,” said Mr Hall.

“They’re very friendly.”

WWII veteran Alec Hall celebrates 100th birthday
Asked how he feels to turn 100, Mr Hall joked: “I should be glad when it’s over.”

Mr Hall, who was sent to the Netherlands as part of the 1st Airborne Division, continued: “It’s a wonderful occasion because there are not many left.

“The last time I heard there were just four members of the Airborne Division left and I’m one of them.

“I feel really honoured that some people want to talk to me.

“I’ve been to these reunions and quite often I’ve been swamped with people asking me questions and all things like that and it’s been very good.”

He marked his birthday, on Friday June 3, with a tea party with his daughters and grandchildren.

Mr Hall said it was “lovely” to have his 100th birthday during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, adding: “I’ve always loved the Queen, I admire her a lot.”

Mr Hall worked for the Co-op all his working life, making deliveries by bicycle aged 14 and being promoted to shop manager after the war.

His wife Margaret, whom he married in 1954, died in 2019.

His daughters Anne and Sue described him as the “most wonderful dad”.

They said: “We are so, so proud of him and what he represents – we love him to bits.”

Dick Goodwin, vice president of Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, said: “I have known Alec for many years, and he has joined us on many trips.

“He is great company, and you would never think he was nearing 100.

“I love hearing his wartime stories from Africa, Italy and The Netherlands and in May it was our pleasure to take him and 24 other veterans to the Arnhem area for the Dutch liberation celebrations.

“Happy 100th Alec, and don’t worry, your place is booked for our next trip to The Netherlands in September.”

For details about Taxi Charity, which is run by volunteer London black taxi drivers and has been supporting thousands of veterans since 1948, see www.taxicharity.org.

