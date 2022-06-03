Homes and businesses in Welsh seaside village hit by deluge of heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Homes and businesses in Welsh seaside village hit by deluge of heavy rain

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 8.52pm Updated: June 3 2022, 9.12pm
(PA)

Homes and businesses have been left damaged after more than 9cm of rain fell on a Welsh seaside village in just six hours.

Criccieth bore the brunt of the 92mm downpour as thunderstorms hit north west Wales on Friday, while many were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

Several houses and shops sustained damage, while roads were left impassable due to flooding.

Russell Roster, owner of Criccieth Tackle Box, said: “Carpets are sodden. What stock was on the floor is wet. Came through the flat roof at the back and tripped the electric.

“Drains were overwhelmed. Manhole covers lifted in the road. The shops next door got the same, so did a fair few houses.”

Marian Davies, 60, said she had been sunbathing in a nearby town and the downpour occurred suddenly in the 15 minutes it took her to travel to Criccieth.

“I live in Pwllheli about eight miles away and it was glorious sunshine when I left for Criccieth,” she said.

“Well, the roads were flooding from around two to three miles outside of Criccieth, initially it was raining to hard for me to leave the car.”

RNLI Criccieth Lifeboat said on Facebook: “Our thoughts are with homes and business owners impacted by today’s flooding.

“Please note that the road passing the Lifeboat Station (Lon Hen Felin) is currently closed due to the impact of today’s storm; however this does not impact our availability to launch if required.”

According to the Met Office, “a combination of an unstable atmosphere and converging surface winds, likely aided by a sea breeze” led to the development of the thunderstorms in the area.

Forecasters are predicting further storms across the UK, with heavy rain and thunder predicted for the south of England.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from midnight until 10am on Saturday morning.

The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

It has also warned of a small chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services due to lightning strikes and flooding, as well as possible power cuts, difficult driving conditions, and road closures.

The area covered by the warning stretches from Dover to Penzance and as far north as Bath and south London.

Another weather warning is being considered for southern and central England and parts of Wales on Saturday night when more showers and thunderstorms are predicted.

However, the next bout of wet weather is expected to come after the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.

Around 22,000 people are expected at the star-studded event which will see performances from the likes of Craig David, Alicia Keys, and Sir Rod Stewart.

Diana Ross will also close the two-and-a-half-hour show with her first live UK performance in 15 years.

