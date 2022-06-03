Thunderstorms set to miss Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thunderstorms set to miss Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 12.02am
(PA)
(PA)

A second round of thunderstorms is expected to miss concert-goers at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night.

After a forecast of thunder and downpours through Saturday morning, southern England is expected to see some “respite” before a return to “severe” weather, according to the Met Office.

The agency is likely to issue a weather warning for heavy rain, hail, and lightning across southern and central England and Wales, but will review the situation on Saturday morning.

However, forecasters are predicting the second bout of storms will arrive after the Jubilee event outside Buckingham Palace, where 22,000 people are expected to attend to see performances from the likes of Craig David, Alicia Keys, and Sir Rod Stewart.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for much of southern England until 10am on Saturday, with a risk of flooding, damage to buildings, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, as well as a small chance of travel delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said: “It will be late evening so I think for events in London I wouldn’t want to completely discount a shower for, say, the Party at the Palace. I think at the moment it looks like a mostly dry picture and quite pleasant conditions.”

Celtic v St Johnstone – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park
Sir Rod Stewart is among those due to perform at the BBC’s Platinum Party at The Palace (PA/ Ian Rutherford)

He added that those who remained out in the capital after the show faced an “increasing risk” of being caught in rain.

It comes after Friday brought sudden, heavy downpours to Wales, with the seaside town of Criccieth receiving 92mm of rain in just six hours.

Homes and businesses were left damaged and some roads impassable while many were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

Mr Keates said the overall picture for the UK showed “big contrasts” as Scotland recorded its warmest day of the year on Friday at 21.6C.

Summer weather June 3rd 2022
Water damage at The Tackle Box fishing shop after 92mm of rain fell on the Welsh seaside town of Criccieth in six hours on Friday (Russell Roster/PA)

The mercury is expected to continue rising north of the border to a high of 23C in the West Highlands on Saturday, accompanied by “a lot of sunshine”.

The good weather is set to continue in Scotland with more sun and dry conditions on Sunday.

However, Sunday will remain wet across southern and central England and Wales, edging north as the day goes on, bringing some higher temperatures and sun back to southern England later on.

Saturday is expected to bring warm temperatures of around 19C and sunshine for Northern Ireland, with a bit of cloud towards the south.

Cloud will arrive in southern parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday, potentially carrying a risk of rain .

Mr Keates said: “There’s a sort of north/south split in our weather over the weekend with southern areas bearing the brunt of a couple of rounds of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms and areas further north seeing fine, dry and some warm and sunny weather as well.

“So quite big contrasts across the UK but for some of us the weather could cause a few problems over the next couple of days and, at the very least, be inconvenient given there’s lots of outdoor plans and festivities I expect on many people’s minds.”

