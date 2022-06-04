Troops defend utility plants as conflict in Ukraine continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Troops defend utility plants as conflict in Ukraine continues

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 7.38am
Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine (AP)
Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine (AP)

As the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward, Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities and the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling.

Crews sometimes arrive at a location only to be forced to retreat because of the fighting, officials say.

Some villages are impossible to reach.

“It is dangerous, because we can hear the shells whistling above us,” said Sergii Marokhin, a water systems engineer in the town of Bakhmut, which has come under increased shelling recently as Russian forces press their offensive in the Donetsk region of the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Shelling the day before had damaged water pipes in a nearby village and in Bakhmut itself that he and his crew had been repairing that morning.

There was a sewage pipe to fix, and damage to water lines in other nearby villages.

Even on quiet days, there is still regular maintenance work to be done.

“People still go to work during the war,” he said with a shrug.

Russia Ukraine War
Residents gather to collect water from a pump in the street in Sloviansk, Ukraine (Elena Becatoros/AP)

In some hard-hit places, people have been forced to rely on makeshift outdoor ovens and stoves built out of bricks and stones.

“As of today, half of the city is without water.

“The other half of the city takes water from boreholes,” Oleksandr Marchenko, deputy head of the Bakhmut military administration, said on Wednesday.

A dam to the north had been blown up, drying up the canal that runs past Bakhmut, he said.

The city has a backup water supply, but downed power lines disrupted the pumping of the water.

Engineers hoped to repair the damage if it was safe to do so.

“Unfortunately, the city gets bombed every day,” Mr Marchenko said.

As if to prove his point, mortar shells whistled over his head, sending him diving onto a grassy riverbank for cover.

The mortar fire landed with a thump in the northern part of the city, sending up puffs of black smoke.

“There is no gas, no electricity, no water!” thundered Viktor Paramonov as he and a few others on the edge of Bakhmut prepared to cook on a makeshift open-air stove consisting of a wood fire and a metal plate balanced on bricks.

“There is nothing.”

A nearby construction materials factory had been destroyed in bombing a few days earlier.

In mid-May, the apartment building next to his was struck, collapsing part of it.

Russia Ukraine
A view of the Uglegorskaya power plant, one of the largest thermal power plants in Europe, in Svitlodarsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Further north in Sloviansk, a generator whirred in city hall after power was knocked out because of high-voltage lines downed by fighting just to the east.

The water supply was also cut.

“The repair crews have to go to the areas of combat operations, which is dangerous,” said Vadym Lyakh, head of Sloviansk’s military administration.

City authorities delivered water from reservoirs to the Sloviansk’s inhabitants, who number around 30,000, down from a pre-war 100,000, he said.

Others used communal water pumps.

Behind a series of apartment buildings pockmarked by shrapnel from a recent rocket strike, residents filled buckets and plastic bottles from an old yellow pump in the street.

The pump takes too much strength to operate, grumbled an older man.

Some women have to wait for a man to come by and work the lever, he said, as he put together a small metal stove to cook lunch outdoors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier