The Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Northern Ireland to celebrate jubilee

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 10.52am Updated: June 4 2022, 2.02pm
The Countess of Wessex during a visit to Belfast (Charles McQuillan/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have visited Northern Ireland to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Earl and Countess first visited Belfast, where the Royal couple joined members of the public at a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in the city.

The event is to mark the third day of festivities to mark 70 years since the Queen’s reign began.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex speak to wellwishers in Bangor (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

The earl and countess met groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band, and heard stories of the city’s diverse communities over the last 70 years, which is explored through fashion, photography, music and dance.

The earl also met older members of the local community, brought together by Age Friendly Belfast to share their memories and experiences.

Meanwhile, the countess joined in with special platinum jubilee craft activities, making crowns and corgis with school children, before viewing a showcase of fashion through the ages.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex cook omelettes with French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli during their visit to Bangor, Northern Ireland, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4,, 2022.

The couple also tried a local delicacy, the Belfast Bap, and visited stalls at the retro jubilee market.

They also watched a community dance group perform a routine that celebrates the last seven decades.

The royal couple then headed off to their second engagement of the day and travelled to Bangor, Co Down.

On the beachfront of Bangor, which has newly been awarded city status, the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined members of the public to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee at a vintage, seaside funfair.

Having viewed vehicles from the last 70 years, The Earl visited a 1950s pop-up diner, where he had was able to try his hand at pulling a pint of Guinness.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attend a Platinum Jubilee celebration in Belfast, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4,, 2022.

After successfully pulling a pint the famous Irish stout, he served it to a local customer.

Meanwhile, the Countess was put through her paces at a 50s and 60s dance demonstration.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex also met the winner of a local Platinum Jubilee Pudding Competition.

Their Royal Highnesses also meet Royal Navy sailors and RNLI crew.

To end their visit, the Royal couple went head-to-head in a cooking contest, chaired by professional chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

The pair both cooked up some scrambled eggs, with Mr Novelli declaring them joint-winners.

