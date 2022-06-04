Royal family wish happy birthday to Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Royal family wish happy birthday to Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 11.46am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen (Toby Melville/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen (Toby Melville/PA)

The royal family has wished the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet a happy birthday as she turns one.

Harry and Meghan’s second child is spending her first birthday in the UK as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue.

Lilibet, born at 11.40am on Friday June 4 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of the Queen.

The royal family Twitter account posted a balloon emoji and the message: “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, also posted birthday messages on Twitter.

Elsewhere, Meghan’s hairdresser George Northwood posted pictures on Instagram of her and Harry.

He wrote: “So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited Harry, Meghan and their family in the UK.

“Archie has grown to be the cutest, well-mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful” (sic)

Lilibet, the Queen’s family nickname, was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

Her grandfather, King George V, would affectionately call her Lilibet, imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth.

The nickname stuck and she became Lilibet to her family from then on.

The couple's son Archie is three (Toby Melville/PA)
The couple's son Archie is three (Toby Melville/PA)

One-year-old Lilibet, known as Lili, has the middle name Diana, which was chosen in memory of her late grandmother.

Neither Lilibet, nor her older brother three-year-old Archie, have been seen in public at any of the Jubilee celebrations so far.

With the monarch not travelling to Epsom racecourse for the Derby on Saturday, it could be the perfect opportunity for the royal family to gather to celebrate the christening of Lilibet at Windsor Castle on the child’s first birthday.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie speculated that Thursday was likely to have been the “first moment or the first chance for her (the Queen) to meet her namesake”.

There has been as speculation the Sussexes could christen their daughter in front of the Queen (Matt Dunham/PA)
There has been as speculation the Sussexes could christen their daughter in front of the Queen (Matt Dunham/PA)

The author of Finding Freedom told BBC Breakfast on Friday that Harry and Meghan “want to be as low profile as possible during this trip”.

The Sussexes were not on the Buckingham Palace balcony as Jubilee celebrations kicked off, but instead were seen only in a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour, showing them interacting with some of the royal children.

On Friday, they were present at a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, but did not go to a reception afterwards at the Guildhall which was attended by most of the other royals.

