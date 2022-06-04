US and South Korean navies end key exercise amid North Korea tension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US and South Korean navies end key exercise amid North Korea tension

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 2.20pm
US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, right, and South Korea’s landing platform helicopter (LPH) ship Marado, second from left, sail during a joint military exercise (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)
The US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan has concluded a naval exercise with South Korea in the Philippine Sea, the two militaries said.

It comes amid signs North Korea may be preparing to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017.

The three-day exercise that began on Thursday in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa was apparently the allies’ first joint drill involving a US aircraft carrier since November 2017.

The Ronald Reagan then joined the USS Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz in a rare three-carrier exercise with South Korean naval vessels during North Korea’s last provocative run in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, second from left, and South Korea’s landing platform helicopter (LPH) ship Marado, left, sail during a joint military exercise
The latest drill came weeks after US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a summit in Seoul vowed to upgrade defence exercises and discuss ways for Washington to protect its ally in the face of growing North Korean threats.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the exercise was aimed at strengthening the interoperability of the two navies.

On Friday, Mr Biden’s special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said Washington is “preparing for all contingencies” in close co-ordination with South Korea and Japan as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test that could be imminent.

Mr Kim, who was in Seoul for a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss the nuclear standoff with North Korea, said Washington assesses that the North is pressing ahead with preparations at its nuclear testing ground in the north-east town of Punggye-ri.

The North’s next test would be its seventh since 2006 and the first since September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb to fit on its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament steps.

North Korea has already conducted missile tests 17 times this year, including its first ICBM demonstrations in nearly five years.

