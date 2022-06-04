In Pictures: George and Charlotte in Cardiff while Anne goes to the races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: George and Charlotte in Cardiff while Anne goes to the races

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 2.32pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to wellwishers during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to wellwishers during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

Members of the royal family have been attending events across the UK while the Queen rested in Windsor on the third day of her Jubilee celebrations.

While the Earl and Duchess of Wessex travelled to Northern Ireland, William and Kate took their eldest children to Cardiff for their first official visit to Wales.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Cambridges visited Cardiff Castle to meet the performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched rehearsals and met some of the acts taking part, including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler. Their younger brother Prince Louis, who stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony earlier in the Jubilee celebrations, was absent.

Platinum Jubilee
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The young royals were given flowers at the castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal was representing her mother at Derby Day at Epsom, where a special tribute from the world of racing was paid with 40 past and present jockeys who have ridden for the monarch present in the Queen’s racing colours.

Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 – Derby Day – Epsom Racecourse
Jockeys who have ridden horses for the Queen lined up in her racing colours at Epsom (Tim Goode/PA)
Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 – Derby Day – Epsom Racecourse
The line-up including champion jockeys Willie Carson (left) and Frankie Dettori (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 – Derby Day – Epsom Racecourse
Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, were in attendance while the Queen stayed in Windsor (Tim Goode/PA)
Ann waved enthusiastically to wellwishers on the course
The princess was seen waving enthusiastically to wellwishers on the course (John Walton/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland during Jubilee celebrations in the nations.

Platinum Jubilee
The Countess of Wessex was tempted with local produce by an enthusiastic chef at one event (Charles McQuillan/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The couple met children ahead of a performance in Belfast (Charles McQuillan/PA)
Sophie with a baby in Bangor
They also visited Bangor, where Sophie met a very young royal fan (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli challenged the royal couple to make omelettes during their visit (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

In the Scottish borders, a re-enactment of the Queen’s Coronation Day was acted out by local Cubs, Scouts and Guides.

Platinum Jubilee
Ben Redpath playing the part of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Susannah Ayling, playing the part of The Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The pageant ended with the Kelso Queen meeting her subjects (Jane Barlow/PA)

At the Living Museum Of The North, in Beamish, Co Durham, a street party was held under bunting.

Platinum Jubilee
Danny-ray Davis, seven, from Winlaton, during Jubilee celebrations at the Living Museum Of The North in Beamish (Owen Humphreys/PA)

