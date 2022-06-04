Hundreds dress in Dickensian period costume to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds dress in Dickensian period costume to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 3.36pm Updated: June 4 2022, 4.04pm
People dressed as Dickensian literary characters take part in parade at the Platinum Jubilee Dickens Festival in Rochester (Katie Boyden/PA)
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Rochester to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in a unique way.

Drawing on the Medway town’s historic connections with Charles Dickens, each June and December participants in period costume take to the streets to celebrate the author.

This year’s event was timed to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

Led by the City of Rochester Pipe Band, the town mayor and a town crier, a parade of more than 200 costumed participants marched down Rochester High Street to the Rochester Castle grounds, where a funfair, food and drink and Dickens-themed activities and entertainment awaited.

Peter Sales and Jane Matthews in Dickensian period dress at the Rochester Dickens Festival marking the Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022
Peter Sales and Jane Matthews in Dickensian period dress (Katie Boyden/PA)

The parade was the perfect way to celebrate for Peter Sales and Jane Matthews, costume enthusiasts who have used any excuse to dress up for the past three decades.

Mr Sales said: “We like dressing up; we’ve been doing this for years. We do it for fun. We love dressing up and we love Dickens as well.”

Mrs Matthews added: “I do Tudor recreation as well. At the drop of a hat, we dress up, so this was the obvious way for us to celebrate the Jubilee.”

The turnout for this year’s Dickens parade was hampered slightly by heavy winds and a lack of sunshine – but there was still a great atmosphere, said Sue Smyth and Rebecca Chorley.

Rebecca Chorley and Sue Smyth in Dickensian period dress at the Rochester Dickens Festival marking the Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022
Rebecca Chorley and Sue Smith (Katie Boyden/PA)

They were among a number of regular Dickens parade attendees not there specifically to celebrate the Jubilee.

Mrs Smyth said: “Every summer and winter we do the Dickens, and this is just how it’s fallen, but the atmosphere is lovely. Everyone’s happy.

“It’s just a celebration, and because it’s the Jubilee we’ve had a double celebration.”

Mrs Chorley added: “This makes it a bit bigger, but then again there aren’t as many people here as normal.

“You can’t go anywhere without being stopped for a photo, but it’s lovely to hear comments, especially from the little ones who say you’re a princess.

“It’s a nice excuse to get together after Covid.”

