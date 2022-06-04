Man in critical condition after being pulled from River Thames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man in critical condition after being pulled from River Thames

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 4.28pm Updated: June 4 2022, 4.34pm
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has launched an investigation after a man was tasered and then ended up in the River Thames (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A man who ended up in London’s River Thames after police fired a Taser in a bid to detain him is in a critical condition.

Police were called to the scene in Chelsea Bridge Road, west London, after receiving reports that a man was armed with a screwdriver and shouting.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrived at the scene and challenged a man on Chelsea Bridge before a Taser was discharged.

Chelsea Bridge Road
The incident took place on Chelsea Bridge Road (John Stillwell/PA)

However, the force said this “did not enable the officers to safely detain him” and the man, thought to be in his 40s, “subsequently entered the river”.

A rescue operation was launched and the man was pulled to safety by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The man has been taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Detectives in the process of contacting the man’s family, the Met added. They will be supported by specialist officers.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will investigate while the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has had the case referred to them.

Detective Chief Inspector Rory Wilkinson of the Met’s Central West BCU said: “My thoughts are with this man, who is extremely unwell in hospital. Officers are making every effort to make contact with his family.

“I understand that there are always concerns about incidents in which people come to harm having been in contact with police.

“All Met officers know that they are accountable for their actions, and a full investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened.”

A spokeswoman for the IOPC said: “We have been made aware by the Met Police Service of an incident on Chelsea Bridge this morning. An independent investigation is under way. Investigators have been deployed to their post-incident procedure and the scene.”

