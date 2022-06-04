Fifth victim found in train wreckage in southern Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fifth victim found in train wreckage in southern Germany

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 5.14pm
A carriage lifted at the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Sven Hoppe/dpa/AP)
The body of a fifth victim has been been found beneath a train that derailed on Friday in the Alps in southern Germany, police said.

The man’s body was uncovered after initial attempts to lift the derailed carriages failed.

Recovery workers had to wait for a heavy crane to be brought to the site near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

About 140 people were on the train at the time, including students headed home from school for the Whitsun holiday.

Police in the southern Bavaria region said 44 people were hurt.

The regional train headed for Munich went off the tracks in Burgrain after pulling out of the resort town from where it had set off.

Three of the double-decker carriages overturned at least partly and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

