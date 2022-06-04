Gareth Bale: No let up against Ukraine with Wales also seeking World Cup dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gareth Bale: No let up against Ukraine with Wales also seeking World Cup dream

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 6.20pm
Wales captain Gareth Bale is focusing on World Cup glory and not his club future (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales captain Gareth Bale is focusing on World Cup glory and not his club future (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gareth Bale says he would make no apology to war-torn Ukrainians were Wales to deny them their World Cup dream, and suggested that his future does not rest on the outcome of Sunday’s play-off final.

Bale, who says he has had “loads” of offers since his nine-year stay at Real Madrid came to an end, knows the emotion that Ukraine will bring into the Cardiff clash given what is happening in their homeland.

Ukraine has now been at war for over 100 days since Russia invaded its territory in February, with horrific stories unfolding each day from the frontline.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken of his dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year and giving the Ukrainian people some richly-deserved feelings of pride and happiness.

But Wales captain Bale, while expressing sympathy for Ukrainians’ plight, insisted that securing the Dragons’ first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years was the only thing focusing Welsh minds.

Asked if he would apologise to Ukraine if Wales ended their World Cup hopes, Bale said: “As horrible as it sounds, no. As it is a game of football and it is a competition that we want to get to as well.

“Everyone in the world feels for Ukraine. It is sport that unites everybody.

“We understand what it will do for Ukraine, but we want to get to the World Cup.

“That is not coming from a horrible place. It is coming from our country and hearts as we want to deliver for our own fans.”

Gareth Bale during a training session
Gareth Bale knows the emotion that Ukraine will bring into the Cardiff clash (Mike Egerton/PA)

Told that Ukraine – who beat Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday to book their final place – could count on support from around the world, Bale replied: “We’ll be the most popular team in the stadium, that’s the main thing.

“We understand the awful things going on in Ukraine. Our hearts go out to the kids, families and people of Ukraine.

“We’ve all felt awful during this time and not been able to do too much. But come Sunday, it’s a game of football. We want to win.

“It’s difficult to say whether it’s ‘the’ big game (of his career), we played in a semi-final of a European Championship.

“But it’s a massive game. There’s no hiding it. We’ve only ever played in one World Cup. This is a stepping stone onto the biggest level and we’re desperate to win to achieve our goal.

“Everyone wants to play at a World Cup. It’s no different for me – it is missing (on his CV) – or for every member of the squad and coaching staff.”

Bale’s future remains uncertain for now with retirement being touted as one option should Wales’ World Cup dream perish.

The 32-year-old has also been linked with hometown club Cardiff, former team Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as the MLS in the United States.

Asked if his future rested on the outcome of the play-off final, Bale, who last week became the first British player to win the Champions League on five occasions, replied: “Not necessarily, no.

“I’ve said many times that I’m not concentrating on what lies ahead in the future.

“All my focus is on this massive game and I really don’t need to think or worry about anything else.”

Invited to say if had a ‘stack’ of offers on the table, Bale replied with a smile: “I’ve got loads!”

Wales manager Robert Page, who confirmed that Bournemouth forward David Brooks would join up with the camp after being given the all clear following cancer treatment, insisted Wales could not dwell on the situation in Ukraine.

David Brooks celebrates for Bournemouth
David Brooks will join up with Wales (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

He said: “The message pre-camp was, if we could take away what they’re going through, we would in a heartbeat.

“Now, this is business and that’s it. This is an opportunity for Wales to qualify for Wales and full focus is on that.

“I’ll sleep well tonight because I trust in the players. When you’ve got the quality that we’ve got in that changing room, then you trust in that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier