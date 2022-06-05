What the papers say – June 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen again dominate the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph, The Sunday Times and The Mail On Sunday splash with a surprise comedy sketch the Queen appeared in alongside Paddington Bear. The latter paper quips: “Ma’am-Alade Your Majesty?” while the Times calls Saturday evening’s festivities “the party of a lifetime for ‘world’s grandmother’”.

Sunday People and the Sunday Mirror enjoy some word play on their front pages, using an image of the band Queen performing for the Queen.

“Thank you for being there for us, Mummy,” says the Sunday Express, running the Prince of Wales’ tribute to his mother which he delivered on stage in front of Buckingham Palace and a 22,000-strong live audience.

The Observer reflects on the nostalgic “knees up” of the long weekend that saw the public embrace a “carnival atmosphere” despite the Queen’s absence at many of the events.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports Labour is making a bid to snatch leadership on “levelling up” from Boris Johnson. The paper writes the Opposition has accused “the beleaguered prime minister of ditching flagship promises to revive disadvantaged ‘Red Wall’ communities”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Gemma Collins has claimed she has a ghost in her home but “allows him to stay because he’s ‘friendly’”.