Tom Holland and Zendaya predicted to win at the MTV Movie And TV Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tom Holland and Zendaya predicted to win at the MTV Movie And TV Awards

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 2.48am
Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to win big at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to win big at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are predicted to win several categories at this year’s MTV Movie And TV Awards.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars are nominated for multiple awards for their individual performances as well as collective efforts in the superhero film.

The ceremony for the fan-voted awards will be hosted by High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.

Holland is nominated in several categories including best performance in a movie, best hero, best fight, and best team, alongside fellow Spider-Men actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Hollywood couple are also nominated for best kiss (Yui Mok/PA)

The couple are nominated for best kiss, and the film itself received a nod in the best movie category.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is in the running for best performance in a show for her role as recovering addict Rue in Euphoria, which is also nominated for best TV show.

Euphoria is also nominated for the ‘here for the hook-up’ award, which is one of the new categories being introduced at this year’s show, along with Best Song.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the MTV Movie And TV awards, which was first broadcast in 1992.

Hudgens told the PA news agency that she was “grateful and honoured” to be hosting and could not wait to celebrate “all we love in pop culture”.

“It’s so much fun, I feel like it’s such an iconic moment in time,” she said of the awards.

“The MTV Movie And TV Awards always does such an amazing job of celebrating those things that we all love in pop culture.

“It’s something that me and my friends will celebrate, so to do it with the world will be exciting.”

She added: “We’re gonna have some laughs, we’re gonna have some good, sentimental moments, but at the end of the day we’re here to celebrate.

The MTV Movie And TV Awards begin at 4am BST on Monday June 6.

A second event honouring reality TV – MTV Movie And TV Awards: Unscripted – will take place immediately after the main show, hosted by reality star Tayshia Adams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier