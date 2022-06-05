Iditarod sled dog found months after disappearing from checkpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iditarod sled dog found months after disappearing from checkpoint

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 7.30am
Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled dog Leon arrive in Anchorage, Alaska, after being reunited (Rebecca Clark/Regal Air/AP)
An Iditarod sled dog has been found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles, organisers said.

Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges travelled from France to pick Leon up, the Iditarod Trail Committee said in a statement.

Leon went missing in March after what the committee described as his “escape” from the Ruby checkpoint.

In May, residents of the Alaska city of McGrath, more than 120 miles (193km) south of the checkpoint, reported to race director Mark Nordman that they had frequently seen the dog near a cabin.

The resident of the cabin and another musher left food out for Leon in the hope of catching him, according to the trail committee.

He was captured early on Saturday morning and was safe, alert and “understandably skinny but seemingly healthy”, said Iditarod spokeswoman Shannon Markley.

Leon is expected to see a vet in the coming days and needs a health certificate before he can fly back to France, she added.

The nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska began just north of Anchorage on March 6. The route took mushers along Alaska’s untamed and unforgiving wilderness, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and Bering Sea ice along the state’s western coastline.

Brent Sass won the race March 15 when he crossed under the famed burled arch finish line in Nome.

On March 12, a dozen dogs had arrived with Mr Dos Santos Borges in Ruby, a checkpoint just under 500 miles (805km) from the start of the race.

The Frenchman left Ruby on March 13 with 11 dogs, and scratched days later with nine dogs after the checkpoint in White Mountain, just under 900 miles (1,448km) into the race.

