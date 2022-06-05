At least 28 killed in Bangladesh container depot fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

At least 28 killed in Bangladesh container depot fire

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 8.20am
A firefighter works to contain a blaze at the BM Inland Container Depot (AP)
A firefighter works to contain a blaze at the BM Inland Container Depot (AP)

At least 28 people have died and more than 100 have been injured in a massive fire at a container depot near a port city in south-eastern Bangladesh.

The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture in Chittagong, some 134 miles south-east of the capital Dhaka, broke out about midnight on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.

Bangladesh Fire
Firefighters work to contain the blaze at the BM Inland Container Depot in Chittagong (AP)

At least five firefighters were among the dead, according to Brigadier General Main Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defence.

Another 15 firefighters were being treated for burn injuries, he added.

Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the initial blast as the fire continued to spread, Mr Uddin said.

Explosives experts from Bangladesh’s military have been called in to assist the firefighters.

The explosions shattered the windows of nearby buildings and were felt as far as two-and-a-half miles away, officials and local media reports said.

Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control on Sunday.

Bangladesh Fire
An injured man is rushed to hospital after a fire at the BM Inland Container Depot in Chittagong (AP)

The death toll reached 28 by late morning on Sunday, according to Ekattor TV station, and the area’s civil surgeon said the number could still rise further.

Many of the casualties happened at Chattogram Medical College Hospital while the rest of the bodies were recovered from the site of the fire.

Many of the containers in the depot are believed to have held chemicals.

The depot handles goods for export and import, and is located about 12 miles from the country’s main Chittagong Seaport.

Bangladesh Fire
At least 28 people were killed in the blaze (AP)

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside.

Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement for deadly incidents over the years.

Global brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under fire to improve factory conditions in recent years.

In the country’s massive garment industry, which employs about four million people, safety conditions have improved significantly after massive reforms, but experts say accidents could still occur if other sectors do not make similar changes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier