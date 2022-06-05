Joe Root passes 10,000 Test runs landmark with match-winning century at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Joe Root passes 10,000 Test runs landmark with match-winning century at Lord’s

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 12.30pm
Joe Root celebrates a century and 10,000 Test runs (Adam Davy/PA)
England batter Joe Root moved past 10,000 Test runs with a match-winning 115 not out against New Zealand.

He is only the second Englishman to the landmark, following Sir Alastair Cook, and here the PA news agency looks at Root’s record.

Chasing Cook

England's leading Test run-scorers
(PA Graphics)

Root’s astonishing 2021, in which he scored 1,708 runs at an average of 61, lifted him from seventh to second in the list of all-time England Test run-scorers, passing Geoffrey Boycott, Kevin Pietersen, David Gower, Alec Stewart and finally Graham Gooch.

And while Cook’s final tally of 12,472 remains some way in the distance, Root’s progress to five figures provides a reminder that he is far from finished after handing over the captaincy to Ben Stokes.

His 26 centuries also rank second behind Cook (33) while Root’s average hovers around the 50 mark achieved by only eight England Test batters – Herbert Sutcliffe, Eddie Paynter, Ken Barrington, Wally Hammond, Sir Jack Hobbs, Sir Len Hutton, Ernest Tyldesley and Denis Compton. It is currently 49.57.

Back in the ranks

Joe Root walks out for the toss in Melbourne as England captain
Root led England in 64 Tests (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Root captained England in a record 64 Tests, making 5,295 runs at 46.45 in 118 innings.

That included double hundreds against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and India and 14 centuries in all.

Before taking the captaincy, he had made 4,594 runs at 52.80 in 98 innings with 11 hundreds.

The new regime has restored Root to the number four position where he has scored over half of his Test runs, a record that now stands at 5,305.

Favourite opponents

Joe Root celebrates a century against India at Headingley
Joe Root celebrates a century against India at Headingley (Nigel French/PA)

India and Australia are Root’s most frequent Test opponents and account for a significant share of his runs, with a strong record against the former in particular.

He has 2,353 runs at 60.33 against India and another 2,016 against Australia – albeit at 38.77, his lowest average against any opponent he has faced more than twice.

His efforts in the current New Zealand series mean he has now passed 1,000 runs against every opponent bar Bangladesh and Ireland, against whom he has played just two and one Tests respectively.

In addition to India, he averages over 50 against Sri Lanka (58.88), Pakistan (56.11), the West Indies (53.13) and South Africa (52.91).

