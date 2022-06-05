Charles hopes ‘bickering’ can be avoided after ‘togetherness’ of Jubilee weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles hopes ‘bickering’ can be avoided after ‘togetherness’ of Jubilee weekend

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 1.48pm
The Prince of Wales during the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Prince of Wales during the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Prince of Wales is said to hope the nation does not return to “bickering” after the feeling of “togetherness” over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Charles and wife Camilla kicked off the final day of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign by meeting guests at the Big Jubilee Lunch in The Oval, south London.

The couple mingled with the 450 guests who included people from a variety of organisations, as well as locals and a group of 70 volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service.

Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood app Nextdoor, was among those to meet Charles when he sat opposite her at her table.

Charles and Camilla cut a cake
Charles and Camilla cut a cake (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” she said.

“We see it with neighbours, right? I’m from a company called Nextdoor, so people coming together with the best coming out.

“People who don’t know each other are out having fun.”

Ms Friar, who lives close to San Francisco but is originally from Sion Mills in Co Tyrone, said that Charles commented: “When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.”

Ms Friar said it was “a wonderful thought” for all of us.

Gemma Snow, from the Eden Project, was sitting next to Charles and said he talked about “keeping that togetherness going”.

The Prince of Wales meets partygoers
The Prince of Wales meets partygoers (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Saturday night’s concert at Buckingham Palace came up in conversation too, with Ms Friar saying Charles described it as “marvellous”.

Local resident Sonia Wilson also mentioned the Party at the Palace to Charles.

“He said ‘I’m sorry to keep you from your lunch’. I said ‘No worries, I had my marmalade sandwich’,” she said.

Ms Wilson said Charles laughed and replied: “That’s a good joke, isn’t it?”

Singer Elaine Paige, ambassador for the Royal Voluntary Service, met Charles and Camilla at the lunch.

Speaking afterwards, Paige said: “I think that they are having a marvellous time. Obviously it’s quite a schedule for them all.

Charles and Camilla make a toast
Charles and Camilla make a toast (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“But I think he seemed very relaxed and full of good humour, and I think his opening comment was – because it was only half past 11 – ‘It’s a little early for lunch’.”

Speaking about the Queen’s sketch with Paddington Bear, she said: “I thought to myself what a brilliant actor she is.”

She said the Queen had “perfect timing” and has a “twinkle in her eye”, adding: “I think she’s just the most superlative actor. It was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.”

Charles and Camilla viewed a 6×1.5m tea-party themed felt art piece by Lucy Sparrow when they arrived at event at the cricket ground.

The piece will be displayed later this year in the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier