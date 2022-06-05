Parade biker, 86, has been riding motorcycles for as long as Queen’s reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parade biker, 86, has been riding motorcycles for as long as Queen’s reign

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 3.46pm
Peter Biles, 86, from High Barnet, is riding his vintage motorcycle as part of a fleet of 1950s vehicles in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London (Sophie Wingate/PA)
An 86-year-old motorcyclist riding his vintage bike in the Jubilee parade has driven motorcycles for as long as the Queen has been on the throne.

Peter Biles, from High Barnet, and his 1952 Vincent twin-cylinder were part of a fleet of classic motorbikes celebrating the culture, music and fashion of the first decade of the Queen’s reign in the pageant’s The Time Of Our Lives act.

The octogenarian said he passed his test at the age of 16 and took up motorcycling in 1952, a year before the monarch’s coronation.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve always loved bikes.”

He said it was a “privilege” to be part of the festivities and that he hoped for a repeat of the Golden Jubilee, in which he also participated.

“In the one 10 years ago I couldn’t hear the engine running; the roar of the crowd was tremendous, I revved the throttle and still couldn’t hear the engine”.

His wife rode in the sidecar during that event and on tours of the Alps, but is no longer able to and is watching this year’s spectacle on television.

“She’s got bad hands now so she took part 10 years ago in the Golden one and going abroad, touring Switzerland and everything, but she’s frightened to get in it in case she can’t get out, so she’s at home which is a shame”.

Lord Mountbatten (PA)
Mr Biles said he was a royalist and has met members of the royal family in the past.

“I’ve seen the Queen before and I saw her in Paris when I was in the Army when I used to drive a staff car.

“I used to drive Lord Mountbatten in Paris when I was a young, fit man years ago.”

Waiting for the procession to set off from a cool and grey Horse Guards Parade on Sunday morning, Mr Biles was dressed in biker garb including a leather jacket and said he did not mind getting wet.

“I feel sorry for the people all in fancy dress in case it rains,” he said.

