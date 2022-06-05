French Open champion Iga Swiatek confident of continuing winning streak on grass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

French Open champion Iga Swiatek confident of continuing winning streak on grass

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 3.50pm
Iga Swiatek won the French Open on Saturday (Christophe Ena/AP)
French Open champion Iga Swiatek admits to finding the grass a “tricky” surface but is confident she can continue her winning streak as attention turns towards Wimbledon.

World number one Swiatek has won a record-equalling 35 consecutive matches, a run culminating in her 6-1 6-3 Roland Garros final win over Coco Gauff.

The 21-year-old is heading back home to Poland to recover from her Paris exertions before beginning her preparations for SW19, where she reached the fourth round last year, with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

“I want to stay at least a week at home, so I will do that,” said Swiatek, who paraded her French Open trophy at the Eiffel Tower on Sunday.

“We have some grass-court venues, like two courts probably, maybe an hour-and-a-half from Warsaw. So I don’t know. I haven’t talked to my coach. It’s usually his decision. But I want to stay in Warsaw for a few days.

“That will be like the nicest thing for me because I have been on tour since the Fed Cup. Then I came back home for like one night. It doesn’t really count.”

Swiatek’s 35 wins have come on hard courts and clay, but she added: “My coach believes I can win more matches on grass.

“I don’t know about that yet. But I would like to add like one or two.

France Tennis French Open
Swiatek (right) beat Coco Gauff in straight sets (Michel Euler/AP)

“But honestly, grass is always tricky. I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It’s something kind of refreshing.

“Yeah, I’m going to just prepare my best and maybe with his experiences that he had with Aga Radwanska.

“It was her favourite surface, so maybe he’s going to give me some tips that are actually going to be really helpful and I’m going to enjoy playing on grass a little bit more.”

