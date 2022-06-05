Kalle Samooja claims European Open after overturning seven-shot deficit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kalle Samooja claims European Open after overturning seven-shot deficit

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 4.52pm
Finland’s Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open thanks to a closing 64 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Finland’s Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open thanks to a closing 64 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kalle Samooja carded a stunning final round of 64 to overturn a seven-shot deficit and claim his first DP World Tour title in the Porsche European Open.

Samooja fired eight birdies, including three in the last four holes, to establish a new course record and set the clubhouse target on six under par, with the final groups still having nine holes to play.

France’s Victor Perez, who was seeking back-to-back victories after winning the Dutch Open last week, birdied the 10th and 11th to move into a share of the lead, only to bogey three of the next four holes.

Holland’s Wil Besseling then got within a shot of Samooja when he birdied the 13th, but ran up a double bogey on the 15th which included a dreaded shank with his fourth shot.

Besseling bounced back to birdie the next, but when he bogeyed the 17th Samooja’s victory was effectively assured.

A birdie on the 18th meant Besseling secured outright second place on four under, with Perez and England’s Richard Mansell sharing third on three under.

An emotional Samooja, 34, fought back tears as he told Sky Sports: “It’s truly special. It’s been a long journey, been close a few times.

“We had a number in mind today and we reached that, we thought it might be enough and it was a long two-hour wait at the clubhouse to see guys battle it out and fortunately it was enough

“I was hitting the ball really well all week and when I saw the pins this morning I said to my caddie there’s a low one out there. The pins have been on ridges pretty much all week and today they were on the bottom of the slopes.

“We were pretty sure it’s going to be a play-off or that we might even miss the play-off. I was just hoping to get a solo second and get a ticket to the US Open but this is a little better.”

Ten places in the year’s third major championship were available via a mini order of merit from the last four DP World Tour events, with Samooja joined at Brookline by Perez, Besseling, Mansell, Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sam Horsfield, Sebastian Soderberg, Yannik Paul and Marcel Schneider.

