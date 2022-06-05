Queen makes Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as Jubilee celebrations end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen makes Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as Jubilee celebrations end

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 5.34pm
The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace alongside the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen delighted Platinum Jubilee revellers by making a much-anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance that set the seal on four days of celebrations.

Surrounded by her family, the monarch was cheered by thousands of well-wishers after the Platinum Pageant told the story of her life, and the nation, with an eccentric, fun and imaginative carnival-like display.

Smiling as she acknowledged the spectators, she looked down on The Mall where tens of thousands had waited in hope of seeing the 96-year-old head of state.

Platinum Jubilee
Prince Louis sat on the knee of his grandfather the Prince of Wales during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Frank Augstein/PA)

During the Queen’s appearance a choir of celebrities including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw and Felicity Kendal took part in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen.

The four-day Bank Holiday celebrations brought neighbours, towns and much of the nation together as they marked the 70-year reign of the country’s longest-serving monarch.

The Prince of Wales spoke about the camaraderie the Jubilee events had fostered, telling revellers at The Big Lunch’s flagship event in London he hoped “bickering” does not return after the feeling of “togetherness” across the nation.

In a rare expression of public affection, he even took his grandson Prince Louis on his knee and rocked him from side to side as music played during the Pageant.

Platinum Jubilee
Morris Minors pass the royal box during pageant (Doug Peters/PA)

The royals had planned to see a display by the Red Arrows – following their fly-past on Thursday – from their balcony vantage point, but the aerial event was called off due to the low clouds which had threatened rain all day.

Charles stood with the Queen along with the Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis.

After his antics on the palace balcony during Thursday’s fly-past, playful Louis was up to mischief again during the Pageant pulling faces, but relative Mike Tindall, husband of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, joked he was keeping an eye on the spirited four-year-old.

Following her appearance on the first day of the national celebrations, the Queen withdrew from the festivities and the Duchess of Cambridge later revealed she had found it enjoyable but tiring.

Platinum Jubilee
The Cambridges and their family had a front-row seat in the royal box (Chris Jackson/PA)

The head of state looked at ease on the balcony as she leaned on her stick, now a routine aid following her mobility issues, and acknowledged the crowds with a wave.

After the National Anthem was sung the Queen waved again at the well-wishers and was joined by her great-grandchildren, with Louis using both hands.

Her appearance lasted less than three minutes and ended soon after the singing had stopped.

