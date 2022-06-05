Villagers pack into marquee to celebrate the Big Jubilee Lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Villagers pack into marquee to celebrate the Big Jubilee Lunch

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 6.04pm
(PA)
(PA)

More than half a North Yorkshire village packed into a marquee festooned with red, white and blue to celebrate the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Burn, near Selby, only has a population of around 400 people in total, but more than 200 turned out to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, despite the drizzling rain.

The village has already attracted attention over the Jubilee Weekend for the spectacular royal scenes which have been created in a number of front gardens – including a life size recreation of the Gold State Coach, complete with horse and featuring cut-outs of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Len and Doreen Carpenter were celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary in the big tent in the car park of The Wheatsheaf pub along with scores of their neighbours.

Mr Carpenter, 95, said: “This is an amazing turnout. We’ve enjoyed the whole weekend.”

His wife, 91, said: “I think the Queen has just been amazing.”

Former farmer Gordon Holmes, who served on the parish council for 43 years before retiring 10 years ago, said: “I think this is a marvellous what they’ve put on here.”

Asked about the jubilee events in London, Mr Holmes said: “We’ve been watching all of them. They’re marvellous, aren’t they? A lot of praise for the Queen because she’s such a wonderful lady.”

The villagers enjoyed a barbeque as a well as live music and a quiz.

