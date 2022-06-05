Family day out for royal family at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Family day out for royal family at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 6.06pm Updated: June 5 2022, 9.02pm
The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, (second row) Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, (third row centre) Victoria Starmer and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)
It was a family day out like no other, with prime seats in the royal box, catching up with cousins and clapping along to classic tunes.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was an afternoon of entertainment for members of the royal family, who all sat together alongside their siblings and cousins.

Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moved around a little, cosying up to both his parents and his grandfather the Prince of Wales.

Platinum Jubilee
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

At one point, Charles rocked his four-year-old grandson from side to side on his lap.

Louis joined his big brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the royal box.

Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis and the Duke of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)

As George stood for part of the parade, he mirrored his father William, both adjusting the front of their jackets at the same time.

He was also spotted resting his head on his hand during the show.

Lasting two and a half hours, it was not surprising that restlessness may have set in for the younger spectators.

Platinum Jubilee
Mike Tindall and Mia Tindall (Chris Jackson/PA)

Zara Tindall watched the pageant with three-year-old daughter Lena on her lap, while her other daughter Mia, eight, sat on her father Mike’s lap and had her arm around his neck.

At one point, little Lena sat on her 11-year-old cousin Savannah Phillips’s lap.

Princess Eugenie could be seen bouncing her son August on her knee.

Platinum Jubilee
Princess Eugenie and her son August (Chris Jackson/PA)

The one-year-old was wearing a jumper with a Union flag on the front.

Later, Eugenie posted pictures and videos on Instagram showing August, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her view of the pageant.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal, 71, looked happy as she sat next to her brother Charles and clapped along to Kool & The Gang’s Celebration.

Those joining the royal family included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

