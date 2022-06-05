Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 6.40pm Updated: June 5 2022, 6.44pm
The Prince of Wales, the Queen and Prince George (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday.

The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch.

Her outfit was finished off with a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat with a black pom-pom, pearl jewellery and white gloves.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duchess of Cornwall earlier on Sunday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall also wore green earlier on Sunday when she attended a Big Jubilee Lunch in south London.

For that event, Camilla wore an emerald green embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Frank Augstein/PA)

Later on at the pageant, Camilla wore a white coat with dark trim around the neckline and down the front.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for pink at the pageant, wearing a long-sleeved pink dress with ruched front detailing.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis (Chris Jackson/PA)

Like the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex also wore green on Sunday.

Platinum Jubilee
The Countess of Wessex (Daniel Leal/PA)

Sophie wore a green belted jacket over white trousers when she joined thousands of people at a picnic near Windsor Castle.

