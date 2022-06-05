Future of the monarchy on Palace balcony with ‘magnificent seven’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Future of the monarchy on Palace balcony with ‘magnificent seven’

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 8.32pm Updated: June 5 2022, 9.06pm
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)
It was a “magnificent seven” who surrounded the Queen at the Jubilee finale – the core members of the royal family who are shaping the monarchy.

Future king the Prince of Wales, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, who was publicly backed this year by the monarch to one day use the title Queen, emerged with the head of state as she stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony.

There too were the next in line, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.

Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge (Leon Neal/PA)

And the Duchess of Cambridge, like Camilla a future Queen Consort, along with Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis, the siblings a double helping of spares to the heir.

As the Queen, in her end-of-Jubilee written message, outlined her commitment to serve “to the best of my ability supported by my family”, it was to these seven she was referring.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

On hand and greatly depended on will also be the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Queen’s cousins, who have devoted their lives to royal duty.

These working royals joined the Queen for the Jubilee flypast on the first day of the celebrations.

Platinum Jubilee
The balcony flypast at the start of the Jubilee weekend (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But the closing image was the Queen and those in the immediate line of succession, and two wives as future consorts.

It was a symbol of a focused monarchy, reminiscent of the Diamond Jubilee balcony appearance in 2012 when the numbers were trimmed to a slimmed down group of six, including the Queen.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations
The Duke of Sussex during the Diamond Jubilee balcony appearance in 2012 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Then it was just the Queen – without the Duke of Edinburgh, who was in hospital – and Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and the Duke of Sussex.

But with Harry no longer at the forefront of royal life, and the arrival of the Cambridge great-grandchildren, the family line-up has changed.

For the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen moved to set out the future of the institution she has served for more than 70 years.

