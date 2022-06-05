Thunderstorms and heavy rain could lash UK in ‘disappointing’ week for many

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Thunderstorms and heavy rain could lash UK in ‘disappointing’ week for many

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.02am
The coming week will be ‘disappointing’ for many (Victoria Jones/PA)
The coming week will be 'disappointing' for many (Victoria Jones/PA)

Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lash the UK during a “disappointing” week for many.

The Met Office issued a yellow rain warning in eastern parts of England lasting until 4am on Monday, with people told to expect possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts.

However as the week progresses, torrential rain, strong gales and thunderstorms could move across the country as the result of a “vigorous” low pressure system.

Platinum Jubilee
Torrential rain will lash the UK from Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)

One flood alert was in place in Tamworth, just north east of Birmingham, on Sunday evening.

It comes after the weather caused some disruption to the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, although events were able to go ahead in relatively dry conditions.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates told PA: “Over the next few days the weather will be unsettled, changeable and perhaps unremarkable for the most part, a bit disappointing for the second week of June.

“Showers should hit parts of England to start the week, with the worst on Wednesday, before a more dramatic end to the week as heavy gales move in.”

He said a “heavy band of rain” will hit parts of southern England on Monday, pushing north as the day moves on, while remaining largely dry in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

From Tuesday a “wishy-washy” pattern will emerge, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, which could be heavy in parts.

The Met Office said an area of low pressure will hang around the UK during the week.

Mr Keates added: “From the middle of the week a new low pressure front will begin pushing from the south-west, bringing a mixture of rain and thunderstorms in Northern Ireland and northern England.

“Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week, but areas in Scotland and parts of southern England should remain dry.

“However, Scotland’s week of charming weather will begin to fizz out, as the vigorous low pressure front moves north from Thursday, with heavy gales expected in western areas.”

He said the area of low pressure will be a “glancing blow” to parts of the UK at the end of the week.

