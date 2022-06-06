Apple could unveil augmented reality headset at WWDC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Apple could unveil augmented reality headset at WWDC

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 2.48am Updated: June 6 2022, 6.44am
The Apple store on Regent Street, London. The tech giant has become the first US company to boast a market value of two trillion dollars, just two years after it became the first to reach one trillion dollars.
The Apple store on Regent Street, London. The tech giant has become the first US company to boast a market value of two trillion dollars, just two years after it became the first to reach one trillion dollars.

Apple could unveil its first pair of smartglasses or an augmented reality headset when the technology giant holds its annual developer conference on Monday.

The iPhone maker has long been rumoured to be working on a mixed reality wearable device, which would enable users to see virtual items overlaid on the real world in front of them.

Ahead of the company’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday evening, reports from the US suggest Apple could use the event to preview the device for the first time, alongside a new dedicated software platform said to be called RealityOS.

Tim Cook school visit
Apple chief executive Tim Cook (Yui Mok/PA)

WWDC is traditionally used by the California firm to introduce new versions of the software that powers its most popular devices – the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers.

But this year there have been suggestions that some new MacBook laptops could be announced, as well as a second-generation Apple-own computer chip, the M2, to boost performance for the new range of computers.

The first look at new software can often also be used to offer a hint of what the next generation of Apple hardware – such as the iPhone 14, likely to be announced later this year – will be like.

Last month, Apple announced a new range of accessibility tools designed to make their devices easier to use for those with disabilities, an area which could be discussed further during WWDC, as could another recent focus for the company, user privacy.

The conference begins at 6 pm UK time on Monday, and is being livestreamed on Apple’s website, with the event set to be opened by a keynote from Apple chief executive, Tim Cook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]