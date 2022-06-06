What the papers say – June 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

What the papers say – June 6

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 3.42am
What the papers say – June 6 (PA)
What the papers say – June 6 (PA)

The papers commence the week with stories on the last of the long weekend’s festivities, Government machinations and wet weather.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail quote the Queen as saying in a surprise appearance from the Buckingham Palace balcony that her heart has been “with you all” through the celebrations.

Metro describes the moment in its headline as “Majical”, while The Sun says “Thank you, Ma’am” as it praises a “wonderful long weekend”.

The Times carries the Queen’s “unspoken” message that “this is the future of our monarchy”, with the paper featuring a photograph of the monarch along with her heirs on the balcony.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports a confidence vote in the Prime Minister could be announced this week as allies of Boris Johnson appear braced for a test of his leadership.

Tory rebels have accused Government whips of blackmail and threats over the matter, according to the i.

The Independent features analysis showing dozens of prospective fossil fuel projects which qualify for tax relief on oil and gas investments could pump nearly 900 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The Daily Star recalls the language of the Platinum Jubilee – “long to rain over us” – as it forecasts a “tropical washout” with the weather.

And the Financial Times reports initial public offering values have dropped 90% in Europe and the US due to inflation and the Ukraine war.

