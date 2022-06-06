Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 7.22am
Jacob Hoggard, frontman for the Canadian band Hedley (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Jacob Hoggard, frontman for the Canadian band Hedley (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm to an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge involving a teenage fan.

Hoggard, 37, was also found not guilty of sexual interference, a charge alleging the sexual touching of someone under 16, in an incident involving the same teenage fan when she was 15.

The singer hugged his wife in the courtroom after the jury’s verdict was read.

Prosecutors alleged Hoggard groped the teenager after a Hedley show in Toronto in April 2016, and then raped her in a Toronto-area hotel room later that year after she turned 16.

They alleged he raped the Ottawa woman in a Toronto hotel in November 2016.

Both complainants testified they were left bleeding and bruised.

They each said that among other things, Hoggard slapped them, spat in their mouths and called them derogatory names, and that he restricted their breathing at one point.

During the roughly month-long trial, Hoggard testified his memory of the encounters was not clear, but he said that he had consensual, “passionate” sex with the complainants and that he did not touch the teenager sexually until after she turned 16.

“I knew when she turned 16,” Hoggard testified, adding he made sure “to be responsible and not break the law”.

He denied choking or restricting the complainants’ breathing, but said some of the other things they described were among his sexual preferences and therefore could have happened.

The jury began deliberating on Tuesday and twice indicated it was deadlocked on “some” counts.

Each time, jurors were asked to keep trying.

They went on to replay the bulk of the testimony given by the two complainants and Hoggard and also asked several questions on legal issues, including the definition of consent.

Hoggard’s band, Hedley, rose to fame after he came third on the reality show Canadian Idol in 2004.

