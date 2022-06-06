Men who apologised over McAreavey video express concern over ‘public witch hunt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Men who apologised over McAreavey video express concern over ‘public witch hunt’

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 9.02am
John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day (Irish News/PA)
John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day (Irish News/PA)

Three men who have apologised after an incident involving a chant mocking a murdered honeymooner have expressed concern about being subject to a “public witch hunt”.

A statement from JWB Consultancy on behalf of John Bell, Andrew McDade and Richie Beattie said a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigation under the Communications Act had commenced but it said it was “unclear how the elements of such an offence would be made out”.

The development comes amid the ongoing fallout from the video that emerged on social media last week.

In the clip, which was apparently filmed in an Orange Hall in greater Belfast last month, several men appear to be singing a song about the death of Michaela McAreavey.

The 27-year-old teacher was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10 2011.

Mrs McAreavey, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

The video has been widely condemned across the political landscape and the Orange Order has launched an investigation.

In the latest statement, the men said they would not be confirming or denying who had been interviewed by police, insisting that anyone subject to criminal investigation was entitled to privacy.

The PSNI has confirmed that one man has voluntarily attended a station for interview about the incident.

In the statement the men, who have resigned from the Orange Order, reiterated their “complete shame and regret for their involvement in the incident”.

It insisted there was no intent to broadcast the chant on social media and it was “incidentally streamed” on Facebook Live.

“In any event, regardless of whether broadcast or not, the relevant behaviour is not acceptable in any section of our society either in public or private,” said the statement.

The statement said anyone facing investigation was entitled to due process and also anyone facing potential employment sanction was entitled to statutory protections in employment law.

“This is becoming a public witch hunt, inclusive of repeated death threats and there is a growing social media mob who appear to have lost all grip on reality,” the statement added.

“It is time now to draw a line under this vile incident and allow any investigations to take their course.”

Responding to the incident, John McAreavey tweeted last week: “Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity.

“Hate can hurt, but never win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier