Sharon Osbourne hopes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard can move on from lawsuit

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 11.04am Updated: June 6 2022, 12.18pm
Sharon Osbourne hopes friend Johnny Depp and Amber heard can move on from ‘ugly’ trial (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Osbourne said the lawsuit between her friend Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was “ugly for both of them”, but hopes they can move on from it.

American actor Depp won his multimillion-dollar defamation case against former partner and Aquaman star Heard last week, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of physically and sexually abusing her.

Speaking about the court case, TV presenter Osbourne, 69, told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show: “Its very very ugly, for both of them.

Johnny Depp court case
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Listen, what goes on at home between two people, nobody knows, all the ugly details.

“We all have our ugliness in our relationships but theirs was extreme – hopefully they can move on.”

Following the high-profile lawsuit in Fairfax County, Virginia, which lasted a total of six weeks, jurors found in favour of Depp.

Osbourne added that it was an “amazing night” watching Depp on stage with Jeff Beck, who has joined the musician for the remainder of his UK tour.

“It was incredible,” she said.

The actor, who collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation, previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined the musician on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Depp was mobbed by fans in Glasgow after his fifth performance at the Royal Concert Hall following victory in his US defamation lawsuit.

They will perform in Birmingham at the Symphony Hall on Monday.

Former X Factor judge Osbourne also revealed her rock star husband Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s disease, is “fine” after he contracted Covid-19 in May. She caught the virus after flying home to Los Angeles to care for him.

She said: “We called it the ‘House of Covid’ because Kelly’s boyfriend had it, Kelly, Ozzy, then I got it, and then Ozzy’s nurse got it, so we were all closed-door.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 – London
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne arriving for The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 (Ian West/PA)

“I love him more now than ever, I respect him. We all change constantly, constantly evolving, and he’s evolved into a really great guy, he’s a good guy.”

The famous family, who became household names with their MTV reality show The Osbournes, have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Osbourne, who is looking forward to welcoming two more grandchildren later this year, added: “It is the first baby for Kelly, and it’ll be Jack’s fourth.

“He’s doing great, he runs his own production company and producing stuff for TV and doing really well, being a working dad because that’s what he is, everything is for the girls.

“Dads of Jack’s generation are so much more involved.

“Kelly was never big on getting married and I would say to her: ‘Why don’t you want to get married?’ and she’s like: ‘I don’t want to get divorced.’

“So she’s always been doing her own thing, but she felt it was time.”

