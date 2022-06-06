England’s James Justin set to miss Germany match with injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

England’s James Justin set to miss Germany match with injury

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 11.50am
James Justin looks set to miss the clash with Germany (Trenka Attila/PA)
James Justin looks set to miss the clash with Germany (Trenka Attila/PA)

James Justin looks likely to miss England’s Nations League clash with Germany after injury meant he sat out training on the eve of the match.

The Three Lions opened Group A3 with a shock 1-0 loss to Hungary and will attempt to bounce back at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday night.

Justin made his England debut in Saturday’s Budapest defeat but was withdrawn at half-time with a calf complaint – an issue that meant he did not train with the rest of the squad ahead the Germany match.

Gareth Southgate gives James Justin his cap after his debut on Saturday
Gareth Southgate gives James Justin his cap after his debut on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

The Leicester full-back received his first cap with fellow new boy Jarrod Bowen from Gareth Southgate before Monday’s session at the Bayern Munich campus, before then going to work indoors.

England defenders Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi were part of the 24-man training group, having missed the Hungary match with knocks.

Phil Foden has not travelled for the two away Nations League matches after testing positive for Covid-19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier