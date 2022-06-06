Five youths in court after man fatally stabbed near supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five youths in court after man fatally stabbed near supermarket

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.00pm
Five youths have appeared in court charged with murdering Ian Kirwan, who was fatally stabbed near a supermarket in Redditch in March (West Mercia Police/PA)
Five youths have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed near a supermarket.

Ian Kirwan, who worked as a software engineer contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, died after an incident outside the Asda store in Jinnah Road, Redditch, Worcestershire, on Tuesday March 8.

The youths, all males aged between 13 and 15 who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

One appeared via video-link while the other four appeared in person.

Three of the youths have denied murdering Mr Kirwan, while two have yet to enter pleas.

The Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge QC, set a provisional date for a six-week trial, starting on November 7.

Addressing the youths, whose families accompanied those who were in court, he said: “Stay in contact with your lawyers.

“You will have to set out in writing what your defence is to the offences.”

In a statement issued a week after Mr Kirwan’s death, relatives paid tribute to him as “the warmest, kindest man” who loved his family and friends dearly.

More than a dozen members of Mr Kirwan’s family sat in the public gallery for the 50-minute hearing on Monday.

