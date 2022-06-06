England fans ‘determined to fix poor reputation’ in Munich ahead of Germany tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England fans ‘determined to fix poor reputation’ in Munich ahead of Germany tie

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 2.28pm Updated: June 6 2022, 3.46pm
Lewis Kenyon (left) and Adam Carr in Marienplatz in Munich (Yui Mok/PA)
Lewis Kenyon (left) and Adam Carr in Marienplatz in Munich (Yui Mok/PA)

England football fans in Germany have said they are determined to be on their best behaviour after a plea from manager Gareth Southgate.

Three Lions supporters who have already arrived in Munich ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League fixture said the overwhelming majority of fans want to “fix” their “pretty poor reputation” internationally, particularly in light of the unsavoury scenes at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final.

And they said England fans have been turning on troublemakers in an effort to clean up their image at international football matches, including condemning offensive chanting.

Adam Carr, a 21-year-old England fan who supports his hometown team Liverpool, told the PA news agency: “I noticed people were chanting the songs we’re not supposed to chant about Germany, and instantly they were told by other England fans to shut up.

“It feels like everyone knows the spotlight’s on us, especially after the Euros. Everyone’s just trying extra hard.

“In the past with England away days there was a lot of trouble.

“For the younger generation we want to be able to go to cities and go into places and people greet us with a friendly face rather than being ‘Oh god, it’s the English’.

“That’s what we don’t want any more.”

His friend, 22-year-old Lewis Kenyon, a Manchester United fan from Rochdale, said: “(There were) a couple of chants but it got silenced pretty quick.

Jordan Hodgson
Jordan Hodgson said England fans have a reputation from the 1980s (Yui Mok/PA)

“Most people were on their best behaviour.

“We’ve got a pretty poor reputation so we need to try and fix it a little bit.

“It’s trying not to act like idiots.”

Jordan Hodgson, 25, a West Ham supporter from Carlisle in Cumbria, was among those in Munich’s Marienplatz main square wearing England colours, and said he feels younger fans are particularly keen to improve how they are perceived.

He said: “I think we’ve just got a reputation from the ’80s and ’90s.

“Obviously I am young, so I have not experienced any of that.

“I’ve done a lot of away trips, I think we’re well-behaved.

“There’s always one person who ruins that for us, and the press pick up on that all the time.

Jack Gilligan (left) and Robbie Lavin
Jack Gilligan (left) and Robbie Lavin said the German people have been very welcoming to England fans (Yui Mok/PA)

“But I think we are well-behaved in general. I’m going to be well-behaved – I will have a few pints tonight but I will behave myself.”

Birmingham City fans Jack Gilligan, 22, from Solihull in the West Midlands, and 21-year-old Robbie Lavin, from Kings Heath in Birmingham, said they received a warm welcome from Germany supporters.

Mr Gilligan said: “The German people were inviting us to come round to the pubs, laughing and joking. They’re just happy to have football back, I think.

“We’ve found quite a few England fans (with tickets) in the Germany end, we spoke to some German fans and they said it’s quite normal.”

Mr Lavin said: “We got here yesterday and went straight to the pub – everyone seems up for it.

“We’ve seen no trouble.”

