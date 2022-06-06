Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England – Ilkay Gundogan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England – Ilkay Gundogan

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 3.40pm Updated: June 6 2022, 8.56pm
Ilkay Gundogan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ilkay Gundogan (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary.

The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.

There were around 35,000 in attendance for a match that was supposedly being played behind closed doors as Hungary made the most out of regulations that allowed children to attend in such circumstances.

England players take the knee
England players took the knee before Saturday’s defeat to Hungary (Nick Potts/PA)

Manager Gareth Southgate blamed “inherited thinking” for those jeering when England players took the knee, which they will do so again before Tuesday’s Nations League match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Germany joined England in taking the knee before the Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley and Manchester City midfielder Gundogan said they have decided to do so again.

“Well, (on Tuesday), we will go down on our knees together with the English because we want to support this whole initiative,” he said.

“We did this last year at the Euro and, of course, we will do it tomorrow too.

“I’m used to that from the English league, where we do it almost every match so it’s nothing new for me.

“We talked about it inside the team and we will support the opponent.”

Southgate welcomed Germany’s stance, saying: “We’re two nations with huge numbers of mixed-heritage nationals and I think it’s an important sign for everybody, so we welcome that.

“I think they were supportive of the LGBTQ community as well when they played in Hungary last year. I think they were the first team to do that, the captain wearing the (rainbow) armband.

“I think we are united in our beliefs on those things.”

