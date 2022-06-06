England duo James Justin and Fikayo Tomori to miss Germany game through injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England duo James Justin and Fikayo Tomori to miss Germany game through injury

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 3.44pm
James Justin will miss the Nations League game in Munich (Trenka Attila/PA)
James Justin and Fikayo Tomori will miss England’s Nations League clash with Germany.

The Three Lions opened Group A3 with a shock 1-0 loss to Hungary and will attempt to bounce back at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday.

Justin made his England debut in Saturday’s Budapest defeat but was withdrawn at half-time with a calf complaint – an issue that meant he did not train with the rest of the squad ahead the Germany match.

The Leicester full-back did work indoors after receiving his first cap with fellow new boy Jarrod Bowen in Munich, where defenders Marc Guehi and Tomori were part of the 24-man training group on Monday.

But Southgate says he will not take any risks with the latter given the AC Milan centre-back is recovering from a hamstring complaint.

“James won’t be ready for tomorrow,” the England boss said. “But we’re hopeful that he can be back for if not the next game then the one after.

“Marc, as far as we’ve assessed him to this point because there’s still things going on, should be available for tomorrow.

Gareth Southgate gives out an England cap to James Justin
Gareth Southgate gives out an England cap to James Justin (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think Fik we might give him a little bit longer. He’s progressed really well.

“We probably could put him in the squad but given it was sort of hamstring injury then we’re going to give that a little bit longer because that will be beneficial for him. Raheem (Sterling) absolutely fine, yeah.”

Phil Foden has not travelled for the two away Nations League matches after testing positive for coronavirus but could be available for the Molineux matches against Italy and Hungary.

“Phil is still being monitored back at home,” he said. “We’re just going to have to assess.

“It’s going to be a very individual thing with post-Covid. You just don’t know how everybody individually will react.”

