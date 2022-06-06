Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 4.02pm Updated: June 6 2022, 5.48pm
Archie Battersbee (Family handout/PA)
Archie Battersbee (Family handout/PA)

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.

The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.

He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is overseeing a final hearing – due to end on Wednesday – in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

She had ruled at a recent hearing that Archie should undergo further scans before she made decisions.

The specialist, who cannot be named in media reports of the case, explained the results of recent brain and spine scans to the judge on Monday.

He said there had been no improvement, since earlier scans were taken in mid-April, but signs of deterioration.

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who is leading Barts Health NHS Trust’s legal team, asked the specialist if scans showed that parts of Archie’s brain and spinal cord had died and were decaying.

He replied: “Yes.”

And he told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot: “The chance of recovery is very low.

“I think Archie has sustained severe enough brain damage that a point of return is unlikely.”

Ms Paterson had earlier told the judge: “The scans, once they are interpreted, paint a picture that may be very hard to bear.”

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

Ms Dance has told how she found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

The specialist indicated that recent scans showed how Archie’s condition had worsened.

He added: “They show much more conspicuous and worse damage in areas that are very critical.”

Barrister Bruno Quintavalle, who leads Archie’s family’s legal team, told the judge that Archie’s heart was still beating.

He also there was an issue as to whether “the correct procedure” had been followed, and whether the “family’s views” had been taken into account.

The hearing continues.

