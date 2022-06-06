Germany boss Hansi Flick braced for battle against ‘physical’ England side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Germany boss Hansi Flick braced for battle against ‘physical’ England side

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 4.28pm
Hansi Flick is expecting a physical encounter (Sven Hoppe/PA)
Germany head coach Hansi Flick is expecting a tough battle in Tuesday’s “special game” against England.

The Three Lions are looking to win consecutive matches against Die Mannschaft for the first time since winning the World Cup in 1966.

England secured a memorable 2-0 victory against Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16 – Joachim Low’s final match before former assistant Flick took the reins having left Bayern Munich.

England v Germany – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Wembley Stadium
Harry Kane scored in England’s 2-0 win over Germany at last summer’s Euros (Mike Egerton/PA Images)

The sides meet again at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in an interestingly-poised Nations League clash, with the Three Lions bruised by defeat in Hungary and Germany having drawn their opener in Italy.

“We have prepared well for England,” Flick said. “If we stick to our plan, we’ll hopefully put in a good performance and get the win in front of a sold-out stadium in Munich.

“England are a really physical side and it will be a tough test for us.

“We are nevertheless looking forward to it. It will be important to match their physicality and to play our own game.

“It’s a special game for us. We need to get the fans as pumped up as we are with some attractive football.”

Italy Germany Nations League Soccer
Joshua Kimmich’s goal earned Germany a draw in their Nations League opener against Italy (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)

Marco Reus will be absent having only just linked up with a group that includes a number of players from the Premier League – experience that Flick says has helped those individuals “improve physically and play at a higher intensity”.

Manchester City title hero Ilkay Gundogan is among that group and expects a challenging evening in Munich.

“They are a really strong side with so much depth,” the midfielder said. “They could easily name three different strong starting XIs. We need to be prepared and up for the challenge.

“We need to match their intensity. We have to win our tackles. The physical side of the game will be important too.

“Our coach was right, we can improve on the Italy game. We’ve got the quality to do just that.”

