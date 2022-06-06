‘Surreal’ to serve Hillary Clinton, says British chippie owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Surreal’ to serve Hillary Clinton, says British chippie owner

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 5.04pm
Hillary Clinton is greeted by Richard Ord senior, with former MP David Miliband behind, at Colman’s restaurant in South Shields (Richard Ord/PA)
A fish and chip restaurant owner said it was “surreal” to serve former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton but added it was a real pleasure to have her as a guest.

The former first lady was in South Shields, South Tyneside, speaking as a guest of ex-Labour MP David Miliband, who organises an annual lecture in what was his constituency.

After the engagement on Friday, Mr Miliband took Mrs Clinton to Colman’s award-winning chippie, which is a North East institution.

The former Democratic presidential nominee dined on crab salad to start, then traditional cod and chips with extra tartare sauce for main.

Co-owner Richard Ord junior said: “She was so amazing with everyone she came across.

“It was surreal when she first came in but once you got talking to her she was so down to earth.

“She was easy to talk to and get along with and it was a real pleasure.”

Hillary Clinton (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mrs Clinton posed for photos with Mr Ord’s father, Richard senior.

Mr Miliband has previously brought his old boss Tony Blair along to Colman’s.

And the restaurant has fed local stars Sting, Sam Fender and Little Mix in the past.

Mrs Clinton has ancestral links to the North East of England, as her great-grandfather was a County Durham coal miner.

