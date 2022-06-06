Witness appeal after death of man who was pulled from Thames after being Tasered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Witness appeal after death of man who was pulled from Thames after being Tasered

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 5.44pm
General view of a Metropolitan Police sign on the side of a BMW London Metropolitan police motorcycle
A watchdog is appealing for witnesses after the death of a man who was pulled from the River Thames after being Tasered on Chelsea Bridge.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the interaction between two Metropolitan Police officers and the 41-year-old man, who had a screwdriver and was reported to have been shouting.

Footage shared widely on social media showed one of the officers using a Taser on him a number of times, before the man, who lived locally, ran to the edge of the bridge and appeared to jump over the railing shortly after 9am on Saturday.

He was rescued from the water by the RNLI and taken to hospital, but later died.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died and everyone else affected. We have already met with the man’s family to explain our role and we will keep them regularly updated as our inquiries progress.

“We have an independent investigation under way, which is looking at the interaction between officers and the man on the bridge.

“While we have footage we would appeal to people to get in touch with us without delay if they saw or recorded any part of the incident, either on the bridge, after the man came to be in the water, or at Lambeth pier when the man was taken there.

“We would also urge anyone who was on a boat near the bridge at around that time on Saturday morning to contact us.”

London Scenes – Chelsea Bridge
Chelsea Bridge, over the River Thames, where the incident took place (PA)

Anyone with information can contact the IOPC on 0300 3035579 or email chelseabridge@policeconduct.gov.uk.

The IOPC said that investigators have begun examining CCTV and have secured some footage filmed on a phone on the bridge, as well as from police body worn video.

Police officers involved have given their initial accounts of what happened.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

