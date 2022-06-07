Troubles legacy Bill ‘cannot be made compatible with human rights’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Troubles legacy Bill ‘cannot be made compatible with human rights’

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 10.26am
A new bill aimed to address the legacy of Northern Ireland cannot be made human rights compliant, a Westminster committee has heard (PA)
A new bill aimed to address the legacy of Northern Ireland cannot be made human rights compliant, a Westminster committee has heard (PA)

A new Bill aimed at addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past “cannot be made compatible with human rights”, a Westminster committee has heard.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill envisages offering immunity from prosecution to people who are deemed to have co-operated with the information retrieval body.

Criminal prosecutions could still take place for those that do not.

It seeks to establish an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to review deaths and other incidents.

However, the tweaked bill has been opposed by the majority of victims groups and political parties.

It passed its second reading last month with the support of Conservative MPs, but was not backed by any of the Northern Ireland MPs.

More than 3,500 people were killed during the Troubles, including more than 1,000 members of the security forces.

Conservative MPs hope the measures will stop “vexatious” action against British military personnel who served in Northern Ireland..

Alyson Kilpatrick, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commissioner, gave evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on the Bill on Tuesday morning.

She said the main aim is to channel all investigations, prosecutions, civil claims, inquests and police complaints into one body, and expressed concern the investigations are being turned into reviews.

She also voiced concern at the lack of distinction between crimes a person can be granted immunity for, including murder, kidnap, rape and torture.

“What it also means is police will be prevented from investigating, the courts will be prevented from ruling, prosecutions will be prevented … that is a very substantial interference with the rule of law and with everything the UK has signed up to,” she told MPs.

“On its face, it clearly isn’t (human rights compliant), it’s clearly in breach of the Human Rights Act.

“We have gone through this Bill in real detail, piece by piece and also as a whole to see whether there is anything redeeming in it that could be made compatible or could save this Bill from being found to be incompatible.

“We cannot see a way in which the Bill can be made compatible when taken as a whole.”

Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers, Wave Trauma Centre chief executive Sandra Peake and Peter Murtagh for the South East Fermanagh Foundation are also set to give evidence to the committee in a later session.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier