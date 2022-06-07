Jeff Koons sculpture expected to raise millions for Ukraine humanitarian effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeff Koons sculpture expected to raise millions for Ukraine humanitarian effort

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 10.42am
Jeff Koons’ sculpture to be auctioned to raise millions for Ukraine humanitarian effort (Christie’s/PA)
An auctioned Jeff Koons sculpture is expected to fetch more than its estimate of £10 million, which will be donated to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and his wife Olena have donated Koons’ Balloon Monkey to raise money for soldiers and civilians needing prosthetics, medical treatment and rehabilitation following Russia’s invasion.

The magenta sculpture will be exhibited in London’s St James’s Square from June 14 ahead of its auction two weeks later as part of Christie’s 20th/21st Century: London evening sale.

Jeff Koons
Jeff Koons (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Katharine Arnold, head of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s, told the PA news agency: “It’s a pretty special, monumental sculpture. It’s six metres long so it’s quite something to look at.

“The sculpture itself and a series of sculptures Koons made were all about childhood innocence and joy. They were really about celebration both for children and adults – everyone loves a balloon animal.

“The fact that we have this monumental sculpture here in London becomes a kind of symbol of hope, and also solidarity with those people whose lives have been totally disrupted in Ukraine.

“It feels as though in this moment, art, if sold successfully and in the right way, can really provide some very important funds for preservation of life in urgent times.”

Koons created five iterations of the Balloon Monkey sculpture and in November 2014 the orange version sold at Christie’s for 25.9 million US dollars (£23.6 million).

Koons balloon flower sculpture to go on display
Balloon Flower (Magenta) by Jeff Koons (Christie’s/PA)

Ms Arnold added: “This time around, we’re estimating it at £6-10 million with the idea being that we put an attractive estimate, and we really see this outperform its estimate range to do the greatest good for Ukraine.”

Koons said it is a “sincere privilege” to have his artwork support the Pinchuks’ “extraordinary efforts” to galvanise humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

He said: “Art’s true value is to be of service to humanity and there could not be a higher calling at this moment than to support the Ukrainian people.

“Through my friendship with Victor and Olena Pinchuk, my life has been enriched by the people and culture of Ukraine.

“I have had the opportunity to visit Ukraine numerous times by myself and with my family and have always felt a strong sense of community, friendship, and history.

Scotland v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Semi Final – Hampden Park
A Ukraine fan holds an anti-war sign ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off semi-final match at Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I have been very saddened by the human and cultural impact of the war and destruction that I have witnessed in Ukraine.

“Balloon Monkey (Magenta) fittingly symbolises hope, affirmation, and transcendence, and I can only hope that the donation of my artwork by Victor and Olena Pinchuk can help draw attention to the need for aid and support for the people of this country, now more than ever.”

In 2008, the artist’s sculpture Balloon Flower in magenta was similarly installed in St James’s Square and sold for £12.9 million.

Mr Pinchuk said: “Our gratitude and respect to our soldiers have no limits. They give their blood for us, the future of Ukraine, and the world.

“Every fellow Ukrainian civilian killed or wounded by Russian shelling, shooting, and systematic violence means a wound in our souls.

Christie’s Auction House – Mayfair, London
Christie’s auction house, London (Yui Mok/PA)

“With the proceeds of the auction, we can help save lives. We can help make lives destroyed by war whole again. Dozens, maybe hundreds of lives, each of which has a value beyond words.

“Jeff Koons’ Balloon Monkey (Magenta) is a celebration of life. We put life and hope against death and suffering. In art and in action.”

Mrs Pinchuk added: “In the early morning of February 24, the life of all Ukrainians was changed forever.

“We, as Ukrainians, are doing everything in our power to fight for each life and for each dream people had before the war.

“Jeff Koons’ Balloon Monkey (Magenta) will be auctioned on June 28 to remind the world that the war is not over yet and to raise funds for prostheses and other urgent medical aid that saves so many Ukrainian lives.”

