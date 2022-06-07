Firmus Energy announce further gas price hike for Belfast customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Firmus Energy announce further gas price hike for Belfast customers

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 1.18pm
Firmus Energy has announced a hike in gas prices for customers in Belfast. (PA)
Firmus Energy has announced a further gas price hike for Belfast customers.

The 24.54% increase will come into effect from July 1.

It is set to hit around 49,000 domestic and small business gas customers in the Greater Belfast network.

It is estimated the increase will see the annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter rise by about £300 per year, while customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £295 per year.

It comes a week after another energy firm, SSE Airtricity, announced a 42.7% increase in gas prices from July 1.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said the recent spate of energy price increases has meant a growing number of people are being really badly impacted.

“We know from working with consumers that many are having to choose specific days and times when they can heat their homes and put on their lights,” he said.

“High prices will make the coming winter miserable for many and life-threatening for some without the introduction of significant support for consumers.

“These increases, mainly due to the sustained high price of wholesale gas, follow well-publicised rises in home heating oil, coal, electricity, grocery, and transport fuel costs.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support.”

