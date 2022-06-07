Emma Raducanu retires injured in first set of Nottingham Open first round match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Emma Raducanu retires injured in first set of Nottingham Open first round match

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 1.38pm Updated: June 7 2022, 2.14pm
Emma Raducanu receives treatment for a side injury before having to retire in the first set of her Nottingham Open match against Viktorija Golubic (Tim Goode/PA)
Emma Raducanu receives treatment for a side injury before having to retire in the first set of her Nottingham Open match against Viktorija Golubic (Tim Goode/PA)

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon preparations got off to a worrying start as she retired injured in her first-round match at the Nottingham Open.

The 19-year-old needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic after suffering a problem to her left side as her fitness issues continue.

She received treatment on her left side and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had pull out of the match trailing 4-3 in the first set – the third time she has had to do so since winning the US Open in September.

It was not the UK homecoming Raducanu would have had in mind as her first match on home soil since taking the world by storm lasted only 33 minutes.

The retirement will raise further questions about her fitness as she continues to struggle with the physical demands of life on the WTA Tour.

She is due to play in Birmingham next week before having a clear week in the build-up to Wimbledon, but doubts about her participation have now been raised.

It was almost 12 months to the day that Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut at Nottingham, with no idea of the heights she would scale over the following few months.

Raducanu's British homecoming lasted only 33 minutes before she retired injured
Raducanu’s British homecoming lasted only 33 minutes before she retired injured (Tim Goode/PA)

And this was a British crowd’s first chance to see the 19-year-old since her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon – which was also ended by injury issues – and subsequent glory in New York.

But the signs of discomfort were there early on as she was seen holding her side in the opening game of the match.

Her first round of treatment came at the first change of ends and although she was able to open a 3-1 lead, it was clear she was in pain and called time having lost three games in a row.

