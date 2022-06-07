Emma Raducanu unsure over Wimbledon availability after ‘freak’ Nottingham injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Emma Raducanu unsure over Wimbledon availability after ‘freak’ Nottingham injury

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 3.10pm Updated: June 7 2022, 3.30pm
Emma Raducanu does not know whether she will be fit for Wimbledon (Tim Goode/PA)
Emma Raducanu does not know whether she will be fit for Wimbledon (Tim Goode/PA)

Emma Raducanu has “no idea” whether she will be fit for Wimbledon after her British homecoming was ruined by injury in Nottingham.

The 19-year-old was playing her first match in this country since she won the US Open in September, but it ended after only seven games when a side injury forced her to retire against Viktorija Golubic.

Raducanu has been plagued with injury problems since she broke on to the WTA Tour and this was her third retirement since winning in New York last summer.

Emma Raducanu receives treatment for an injury
Emma Raducanu receives treatment for an injury (Tim Goode/PA)

She will have a scan on what she called a “freak injury” and says it is too early to know whether she will be able to play at SW19 – the scene of her historic breakthrough last summer.

“The first game, an absolute freak, I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened,” she said.

“I have just come off court, an absolute freak injury. I don’t know what I could have done more about it. That is it.

“I need to get a scan first. I am not going to ‘Google doctor’ myself. I will get it checked out, then we will see from there.

Emma Raducanu speaks at a press conference after her withdrawal
Emma Raducanu speaks at a press conference after her withdrawal (Tim Goode/PA)

“I have no idea (about Wimbledon). It could have just seized up and gone into spasm and then it is really bad for a few days.

“I have no idea. I cannot diagnose myself. I will get it checked out.”

Raducanu’s progress on the tour in 2022 has been stunted by a string of injury issues, having struggled with hip and back complaints and also blisters.

The British number one insisted this problem was not connected to her recent back issue and says she cannot “catch a break”.

Raducanu's British homecoming lasted only 33 minutes before she retired injured
Raducanu’s British homecoming lasted only 33 minutes before she retired injured (Tim Goode/PA)

“I am trying to keep that positive mindset that I have been having,” she added.

“I have prepared really well for this tournament. I was feeling good, comfortable and I think even when I was out there, there were signs I was happy with playing more aggressively and stuff. It is just a shame.

“I am obviously disappointed and it is really bad luck. Sometimes I feel like I have been putting really bad work in and it is almost like you just want to catch a break but I haven’t really.

“That’s out of my control, but right now all I can focus on is what I am doing and I think I am doing a lot of good work. I just need to trust that it will come and right now it is happening for a reason and I am exactly where I need to be.”

Rothesay Open 2022 – Day Four – Nottingham Tennis Centre
Emma Raducanu reacts after retiring injured (Tim Goode/PA)

It was not the return to Nottingham Raducanu had in mind, almost 12 months to the day since she made her WTA Tour debut with no idea of the heights she would scale over the following few months.

And this was a British crowd’s first chance to see the 19-year-old since her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon – which was also ended by injury issues – and subsequent glory in New York.

But the signs of discomfort were there early on as she was seen holding her side in the opening game of the match.

Her first round of treatment came at the first change of ends and although she was able to open a 3-1 lead, it was clear she was in pain and called time having lost three games in a row.

