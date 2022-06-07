Fans who were victims of crime at Champions League final can now file complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fans who were victims of crime at Champions League final can now file complaints

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 3.24pm
Liverpool fans who were victims of crime while in Paris for the Champions League final have been offered the opportunity to make a complaint (Jacob King/PA)
Liverpool fans who were victims of crime while in Paris for the Champions League final have been offered the opportunity to make a complaint (Jacob King/PA)

Fans who were victims of crime at last month’s Champions League final have been offered the opportunity to file complaints by the French authorities.

There have been numerous accounts of supporters being attacked by gangs of local youths as they walked back to coaches, Metro and railway stations close to the Stade de France following Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

The wife of former Liverpool defender Jason McAteer, Lucy, and son Harry were assaulted and robbed as they left the stadium and there are countless other similar stories from fans who were ambushed after attending the match.

Liverpool fans outside the stadium
Investigations are underway into the handling of security around the final after thousands of fans were trapped outside (Adam Davy/PA)

Now anyone who was a victim of crime can lodge their complaint via an online form.

“From 6 June 2022, foreign nationals who were victims of crime during the Champions League final on 28 and 29 May 2022 can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities,” said a statement on the website of the French Embassy in London.

“These temporary arrangements reflect the French Government’s wish to give foreign nationals the opportunity to get in direct contact with the French judicial authorities regarding crimes of which they believe they were victims during the event.”

Investigations are underway into the handling of security around the final after thousands of fans were trapped outside the Stade de France before kick-off, which was delayed for more than half-an-hour due to problems with checking fake tickets.

UEFA announced last week it had launched an independent review into the access issues that led to supporters being crushed and tear-gassed.

European football’s governing body also apologised to all spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events” in the build-up to the final.

