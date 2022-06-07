EU agrees to make it mandatory for phones to have USB-C charge port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU agrees to make it mandatory for phones to have USB-C charge port

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 4.04pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
The European Union has agreed new rules which mean all smartphones sold in the bloc will be required to have a USB-C port for charging.

The rules are set to come into effect by autumn 2024 and will have a substantial impact on Apple’s iPhone, which is the only major smartphone not to already use the connection.

The iPhone uses Apple’s Lightning port for wired charging.

The EU said the new rules aim to reduce hassle for consumers and curb electronic waste by removing the need to buy a new charger with a new device.

The rules will apply to “all small and medium-sized portable electronic devices”, while laptops will have to be adapted to fit the requirements 40 months after they come into force.

The move needs to be approved by the European Parliament and European Council later this year, but that is expected to be a formality now the outline of the proposals has been agreed.

European Parliament spokesman Alex Agius Saliba said: “Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe.

“European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics.

“We are proud that laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, computer mice and portable navigation devices are also included in addition to smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers.

“We have also added provisions on wireless charging being the next evolution in the charging technology and improved information and labelling for consumers.”

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said the announcement could become a “non-issue” for Apple as the firm already uses USB-C on a number of other products.

“Having one common charging standard would be a victory for common sense in the eyes of consumers,” he said.

“Although Apple has made a strong argument for it keeping its Lightning connector, given the one billion active iPhone users, some of its products including Mac and iPad Pro now support USB-C.

“Hopefully it will eventually become a non-issue if Apple keeps adding USB-C to more devices and that means ultimately we could see USB-C coming to iPhone.”

