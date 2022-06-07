Two sought after man ‘doused in petrol’ and set alight on fuel station forecourt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two sought after man ‘doused in petrol’ and set alight on fuel station forecourt

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 4.28pm
West Midlands Police want to speak to Stephen Burden in connection with the incident (West Midlands Police/PA)
Two people are being sought by police after a man was “doused in petrol and set on fire” while sitting in his car on a filling station forecourt.

West Midlands Police have now released images of two males they want to speak to in connection with the attack, which happened at the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley, at about 7pm on Thursday.

The 20-year-old victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Releasing images of two male suspects, police named one as 30-year-old Stephen Burden, who has links to Wednesbury in the Black Country.

A CCTV image published by the force shows him wearing a Nike Air sweatshirt.

A CCTV image of a male suspect believed to be Stephen Burden (West Midlands Police/PA)

A second male, pictured wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit, is also being sought in connection with the incident.

Detectives said that if members of the public spot Burden he should not be approached, but people should instead ring 999.

A second male whom police want to trace (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson said: “We urgently need to speak to both these men and I would like to appeal to them directly to make contact as soon as possible.

“We have trawled CCTV in the area, spoken to a number of witnesses, and our inquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information about where Burden may be, or has any information on the second suspect, please contact us as soon as possible.”

